AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a quintet of office leases totaling 22,823 square feet at Centre II, a 54,696-square-foot building located just south of downtown Austin. The deals include a combination of new leases and renewals, with the largest being an 11,049-square-foot renewal with Alabama-based computer hardware manufacturer Abaco Systems. Casey Ford of CBRE represented the landlord, Los Angeles-based Stanton Road Capital, in the lease negotiations.