SALT LAKE CITY — CBRE has arranged leases for four new tenants at a 22-story, Class A office building in Salt Lake City. The building is located at 222 South Main St. and is now fully occupied.

The new tenants include UMB Bank, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, CBRE itself and HKS Architects.

CBRE’s Scott Wilmarth and Nadia Letey represented the landlord, KBS, in the lease transactions.