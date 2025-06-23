CBRE Arranges Ground Lease Sale of 1.7-Acre Parcel in Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — CBRE has arranged the leased fee interest sale of a 1.7-acre parcel in downtown Salt Lake City. Safehold Inc. acquired the asset, which includes a ground lease for over 98 years, for an undisclosed price. Asher Adams, a 225-key Autograph Collection hotel, occupies the site. The hotel was completed in 2024 and includes an adaptive reuse of the historic Union Pacific Depot Train Station. The parcel is located at 2 S. 400 West. Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson, Will Pike and Patrick Bodnar of CBRE represented the institutional seller in the transaction.