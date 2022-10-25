REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges JV Partnership for 627,980 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

This rendering shows 169 Logistics Center in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged a joint venture partnership between Capital Partners and Eagle Realty Group on a five-building industrial portfolio totaling 627,980 square feet in metro Minneapolis. Two of the newly constructed buildings are fully occupied, while the remaining three are still under construction. Judd Welliver and Bentley Smith of CBRE arranged the partnership on behalf of their client, Minneapolis-based Capital Partners. There is potential for a second phase of the partnership with an additional 550,000 square feet of development.

