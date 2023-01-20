CBRE Arranges Land Acquisition for 585,900 SF Industrial Park in Gainesville, Georgia

GAINESVILLE, GA. — CBRE has arranged the purchase of 56.8 acres of land in Gainesville, roughly 55 miles northeast of Atlanta, on behalf of the buyer, Logistics Property Co. The Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority sold the property to the developer for an undisclosed price. Logistics Properrty will develop a two-building, 585,900-square-foot industrial park at the site that will be called Gainesville 85 Business Center. Upon completion, the development will feature 32-foot clear heights, 128 trailer spaces and 422 auto parking spaces. Todd Barton, Mark Hawks, Joanna Blaesing and Matt Higgins of CBRE’s Industrial Properties Group in Atlanta represented the buyer in the land transaction and will handle leasing of the project.