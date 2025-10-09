CBRE Arranges Permanent Financing for 258,000 SF Medical Office Portfolio in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of permanent financing for a portfolio of 11 medical office buildings totaling roughly 258,000 square feet in the greater Dallas and Houston areas. The portfolio was 81 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to 37 tenants, including St. Luke’s Health System and Texas Children’s Hospital. Zack Holderman, Jesse Greshin, Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman and Cole Reethof of CBRE arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, Pinecroft Realty. The direct lender was not disclosed.