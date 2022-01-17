REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Refinancing for 216-Unit Senior Housing Property in Lake Oswego, Oregon

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

Springs-Lake-Oswego-OR

Located in Lake Oswego, Ore., The Springs at Lake Oswego features 216 independent living, assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged a refinancing for The Springs at Lake Oswego, a 216-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Lake Oswego.

The borrower is a joint venture between Harrison Street and The Springs Living.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Tim Root arranged the non-recourse, four-year, floating-rate loan with three years of interest-only payments through a national bank. CBRE previously arranged construction financing for the community in 2017. The amount was not disclosed.

The community opened in 2019 in a highly affluent city approximately eight miles south of downtown Portland.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  