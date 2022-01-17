CBRE Arranges Refinancing for 216-Unit Senior Housing Property in Lake Oswego, Oregon

Located in Lake Oswego, Ore., The Springs at Lake Oswego features 216 independent living, assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged a refinancing for The Springs at Lake Oswego, a 216-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Lake Oswego.

The borrower is a joint venture between Harrison Street and The Springs Living.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Tim Root arranged the non-recourse, four-year, floating-rate loan with three years of interest-only payments through a national bank. CBRE previously arranged construction financing for the community in 2017. The amount was not disclosed.

The community opened in 2019 in a highly affluent city approximately eight miles south of downtown Portland.