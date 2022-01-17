CBRE Arranges Refinancing for 216-Unit Senior Housing Property in Lake Oswego, Oregon
LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged a refinancing for The Springs at Lake Oswego, a 216-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Lake Oswego.
The borrower is a joint venture between Harrison Street and The Springs Living.
Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Tim Root arranged the non-recourse, four-year, floating-rate loan with three years of interest-only payments through a national bank. CBRE previously arranged construction financing for the community in 2017. The amount was not disclosed.
The community opened in 2019 in a highly affluent city approximately eight miles south of downtown Portland.
