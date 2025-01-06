CBRE Arranges Refinancing Loan for 370-Unit Luxury Multifamily Complex in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — CBRE has arranged a fixed-rate loan for the refinancing of Sora at Spring Quarter, a newly built, 370-unit luxury multifamily complex in Midtown Atlanta. Mike Ryan, Blake Cohen and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers, Portman Residential and National Real Estate Advisors. Apollo provided the five-year loan, the amount of which was not disclosed.

The NGBS Silver-certified property was completed in January 2024 and is part of Portman’s Spring Quarter mixed-use campus, which includes the recently completed Ten Twenty Spring office tower and the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Gardens funeral home.

Located at 1000 Spring St., the 29-story multifamily tower features various floor plans ranging from 659 to 1,680 square feet, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, two-story townhomes and two- and three-bedroom penthouse units. According to Apartments.com, monthly rental rates begin at $2,195. Unit amenities comprise condo-style finishes with plank flooring, 10- to-12-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, gas range cooktops, stainless steel appliances and porcelain tile bathrooms.

Residents have access to a 10th-floor pool and terrace, 24-hour gym with fitness studios, infrared sauna, rock-climbing wall, sports simulator, gaming lounge, 29th-floor rooftop lounge and observation deck and nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.