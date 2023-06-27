CBRE Arranges Refinancing of 312,591 SF Platinum Tower Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — CBRE has arranged a loan for the refinancing of Platinum Tower, a 312,591-square-foot office building located at 400 Interstate N. Parkway in Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria submarket. The 17-story office tower is situated near the intersection of I-75 and I-285 and within walking distance of the Chattahoochee River and The Battery, a mixed-use development surrounding Truist Park, the home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves. Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan and J.P. Cordeiro of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta represented the borrower, Accesso, in the deal. An undisclosed financial services firm provided the five-year CMBS loan, the amount of which was not disclosed.