CBRE Arranges Sale of 1.1 MSF Industrial Park in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

MEDLEY, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 12-building industrial park in the Miami suburb of Medley totaling nearly 1.1 million square feet. Boston-based TA Realty purchased the portfolio from an unnamed global investment advisor for an undisclosed price. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose and Devin White of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Situated off Okeechobee Road, the park was fully leased at the time of sale to 46 tenants in the aviation, home design and improvement, third party logistics and food distribution industries.