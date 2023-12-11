Monday, December 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Totaling 25 buildings, the South Florida industrial portfolio was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

CBRE Arranges Sale of 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in South Florida

by John Nelson

MIAMI — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 25-building, 1.4 million-square-foot industrial portfolio located in the Mami-Dade and Broward Counties of South Florida. Boston-based Longpoint Partners acquired the properties from Pennsylvania-based Seagis Property Group for an undisclosed price. The portfolio was 97 percent leased to 77 tenants at the time of sale. Jose Lobón, Frank Fallon, Trey Barry and Chris Riley of CBRE National Partners represented Seagis in the transaction. Tom O’Loughlin, Devin White, Royce Rose and Alain Bonvecchio of CBRE assisted in closing the sale.

You may also like

PMG, Greybrook Complete Vertical Construction of 31-Story Mixed-Use...

Automotive Parts Supplier Signs 136,000 SF Lease at...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.5M Sale of Robbinswood...

State of Play, Brookfield Properties to Open 8,546...

Arden Group Completes Renovation, Lease-Up of 865,000 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 303-Unit Self-Storage...

Sow Good Inc. Signs 51,264 SF Industrial Lease...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 33,333 SF Industrial Lease...

Old Grove Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Vista,...