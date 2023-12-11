CBRE Arranges Sale of 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in South Florida

MIAMI — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 25-building, 1.4 million-square-foot industrial portfolio located in the Mami-Dade and Broward Counties of South Florida. Boston-based Longpoint Partners acquired the properties from Pennsylvania-based Seagis Property Group for an undisclosed price. The portfolio was 97 percent leased to 77 tenants at the time of sale. Jose Lobón, Frank Fallon, Trey Barry and Chris Riley of CBRE National Partners represented Seagis in the transaction. Tom O’Loughlin, Devin White, Royce Rose and Alain Bonvecchio of CBRE assisted in closing the sale.