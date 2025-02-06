Thursday, February 6, 2025
The sold portfolio includes this 613,440-square-foot warehouse in Braselton, Ga.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 1.6 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta, Memphis

by John Nelson

BRASELTON, GA. AND MEMPHIS, TENN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a two-property industrial portfolio in Braselton and Memphis totaling more than 1.6 million square feet.

The facilities include a 613,440-square-foot cross-dock warehouse in Braselton, a city on the northeast outskirts of the metro Atlanta area, and a 1 million-square-foot cross-dock warehouse in Memphis. The Braselton facility was built in 2016 and is fully leased to a large e-commerce company, and the Memphis property was built in 2021 and is fully occupied by Medtronic.

Frank Fallon, Trey Barry, José Lobon, Royce Rose, George Fallon, Ryan Bain, Zach Graham and Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the seller, JW Mitchell Co., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Additionally, Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of CBRE’s debt and structured finance team in Atlanta arranged a $69.9 million acquisition loan through Wells Fargo on behalf of the buyer.

