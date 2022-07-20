CBRE Arranges Sale of 1 MSF DalParc Logistics Center in South Dallas

DalParc Logistics Center in South Dallas was developed on a speculative basis.

DALLAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of DalParc Logistics Center, a newly built, 1 million-square-foot industrial development in South Dallas. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller and developer, Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate, in the transaction. Property Reserve Inc. purchased DalParc Logistics Center, which is fully leased to an unnamed tenant, for an undisclosed price. VanTrust broke ground on the project in summer 2020.