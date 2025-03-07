CBRE Arranges Sale of 100,977 SF Tosa Health Center in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Tosa Health Center, a 100,977-square-foot Class A medical office building in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa, for an undisclosed price. The three-story facility at 1155 N. Mayfair Road is fully leased to the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). Originally constructed as a build-to-suit for MCW, the facility was later expanded to accommodate MCW’s growth. A wide range of services are offered from the building, including primary care, urgent care, internal medicine, OB-GYN, mental health services, family medicine, spine care, imaging, laboratory, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational medicine, plastic surgery and a vein center. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Trent Jemmett, Jesse Greshin and Devin Tessmer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Hammes Partners was the buyer.
