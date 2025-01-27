CBRE Arranges Sale of 103,128 SF Green Tech Plaza in Fairfield, California

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Green Tech Plaza, a research and development facility and industrial site at 5253 Business Center Drive in Fairfield. Eastbourne Investments sold the asset to ATI Windows for $11.5 million.

Built in 2000 as a call center, Green Tech Plaza offers 103,128 square feet of space, more than 721,000 parking stalls and over 40,000 square feet of solar panels. Additionally, the building is entitled for the addition of two docks and two grade-level doors. The new owners plan to use the property as a showroom, office and light manufacturing facility.

Brooks Pedder, Tony Binswanger and Matt Post of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.