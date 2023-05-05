Friday, May 5, 2023
UCC Environmental occupies the property at 2100 Norman Drive.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 116,500 SF Office Building in Waukegan, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 116,500-square-foot office building located at 2100 Norman Drive in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is net leased to UCC Environmental, a provider of environmental solutions for power generation and industrial application worldwide. The asset was constructed in 1989 as a build-to-suit for the company. Gary Nussbaum and Maury Vanden Eykel of CBRE represented the seller, Woodlark Investments LLC. A partnership between ICP Funds and Fulcrum Asset Advisors was the buyer. 

