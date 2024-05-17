CBRE Arranges Sale of 137-Room Hotel Versey in Chicago

CHICAGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of the Hotel Versey, a 137-room property located at 644 W. Diversey Parkway in Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed and opened in 1925, the hotel is situated near the Lincoln Park Zoo, Lake Michigan beaches and Wrigley Field. The four-story property was recently renovated. Nate Sahn, James Foxx, Nicholas Endre, Marcello Campanini and Adam Foret of CBRE represented the seller, Lincoln Park Hotel PropCo LLC. The buyer was an entity doing business as REIT 644 LLC.