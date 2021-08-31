REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 138,887 SF Valrico Commons Shopping Center in Valrico, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Valrico Commons

Built in 1986 and redeveloped in 2011, Valrico Commons was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below.

VALRICO, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Valrico Commons, a 138,887-square-foot shopping center located at 1971 E State Road 60 in Valrico. Built in 1986 and redeveloped in 2011, Valrico Commons was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below.

Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller, which includes affiliates of North American Development Group and Primerica Group One. An affiliate of Phillips Edison & Co. was the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews