CBRE Arranges Sale of 138,887 SF Valrico Commons Shopping Center in Valrico, Florida

VALRICO, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Valrico Commons, a 138,887-square-foot shopping center located at 1971 E State Road 60 in Valrico. Built in 1986 and redeveloped in 2011, Valrico Commons was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below.

Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller, which includes affiliates of North American Development Group and Primerica Group One. An affiliate of Phillips Edison & Co. was the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.