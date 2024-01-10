CBRE Arranges Sale of 141,246 SF Office Building at Doral Square in Metro Miami

DORAL, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Offices at Doral Square, a 141,246-square-foot office building located at 8600 N.W. 36th St. in Doral, a suburb of Miami. The Class A property is the office component of Doral Square, a mixed-use development that also features 150,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. A partnership comprising “several Miami families” purchased the asset from the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed. Christian Lee, Sean Kelly, Amy Julian, Andrew Chilgren, Marcos Minaya, Tom Rappa, James Carr and Matthew Lee of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.