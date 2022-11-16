REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 151-Unit Apartment Complex in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The Coil was built in 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Coil, a 151-unit apartment complex in Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2017, the property is situated within the Broad Ripple Village entertainment district. Floor plans average 887 square feet. Steve LaMotte Jr. and Dane Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, Promus Realty Properties. The Connor Group was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  