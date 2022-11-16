CBRE Arranges Sale of 151-Unit Apartment Complex in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The Coil was built in 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Coil, a 151-unit apartment complex in Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2017, the property is situated within the Broad Ripple Village entertainment district. Floor plans average 887 square feet. Steve LaMotte Jr. and Dane Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, Promus Realty Properties. The Connor Group was the buyer.