REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 153,000 SF Industrial Portfolio Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 153,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Schertz. The portfolio consists of two properties spanning 41,000 and 112,000 square feet that were respectively built in 2006 and 2017 and were fully leased at the time of sale. Eliza Bachhuber, Randy Baird, Ryan Thornton, Jonathan Bryan and Nathan Wynne of CBRE represented the seller, Marbella Interests, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  