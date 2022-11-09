CBRE Arranges Sale of 153,000 SF Industrial Portfolio Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 153,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Schertz. The portfolio consists of two properties spanning 41,000 and 112,000 square feet that were respectively built in 2006 and 2017 and were fully leased at the time of sale. Eliza Bachhuber, Randy Baird, Ryan Thornton, Jonathan Bryan and Nathan Wynne of CBRE represented the seller, Marbella Interests, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.