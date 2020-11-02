CBRE Arranges Sale of 153,000 SF New Haven Plaza Office Complex for $6.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of New Haven Plaza, a 153,000-square-foot office complex located less than a mile from Yale University in New Haven, for $6.8 million. David Hansen and Matthew O’Hare of CBRE represented the seller, New Haven Plaza LLC, which acquired the site in 1972 and developed a third building for New Haven Adult Education in 1990, in the transaction. The buyer was SP Capital LLC.