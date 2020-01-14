CBRE Arranges Sale of 154,824 SF Industrial Property in Freehold, New Jersey

Treetop plans to redevelop the property located at 500 Halls Mill Road as a larger distribution facility.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the $8.8 million sale of a 154,824-square-foot industrial property located at 500 Halls Mill Road in Freehold, located approximately 30 miles east of Trenton. Situated at 500 Halls Mill Road, the property offers convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. The buyer, Treetop Development, plans to redevelop the site as an approximately 200,000-square-foot distribution facility with a clear height of 36 feet. Elli Klapper, Charles Berger and Kevin Dudley led a CBRE team that represented Treetop Development in the transaction. The seller was undisclosed.