REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 154,824 SF Industrial Property in Freehold, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

500-halls-nj

Treetop plans to redevelop the property located at 500 Halls Mill Road as a larger distribution facility.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the $8.8 million sale of a 154,824-square-foot industrial property located at 500 Halls Mill Road in Freehold, located approximately 30 miles east of Trenton. Situated at 500 Halls Mill Road, the property offers convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. The buyer, Treetop Development, plans to redevelop the site as an approximately 200,000-square-foot distribution facility with a clear height of 36 feet. Elli Klapper, Charles Berger and Kevin Dudley led a CBRE team that represented Treetop Development in the transaction. The seller was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020