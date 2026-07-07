CBRE Arranges Sale of 16-Story Moore Office Building in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Moore Building, a 16-story office building located at 827 19th Ave. S in Nashville. Shorenstein Investment Advisors purchased the 245,826-square-foot building from Atlanta-based Portman Holdings.

Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Roscoe High, JT Martin and Morgan Hillenmeyer of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. JP Cordeiro, Cliff Joyner and Mike Ryan of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team arranged acquisition financing for the buyer. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

Built in 2023, The Moore Building is situated in Nashville’s Midtown district and features 9,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, an 11,000-square-foot amenity deck, a sky lobby and lounge, fitness center, conference facilities and above- and below-grade parking totaling nearly 600 spaces.

The property is named after Scotty Moore, the longtime guitarist to Elvis Presley who had once operated a recording studio at the site. According to Nashville Business Journal, TikTok is an anchor tenant at the LEED-certified office building.