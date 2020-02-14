CBRE Arranges Sale of 172,071 SF Industrial Facility in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania

GARNET VALLEY, PENN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 172,071-square-foot industrial facility in Garnet Valley, located approximately 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia. Situated at 1515 Garnet Mine Road, the property comprises 48,000 square feet of office space and 124,071 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, with ceiling heights ranging from 16 to 24 feet. Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel, Brian Fiumara and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Evergreen Private Finance, in the transaction. Steve Italiano of Italiano Commercial Real Estate Services LLC also assisted with the sale. BHN Associates LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.