REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 174-Bed Campus Walk Community Near California State University, Chico

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Campus-Walk-Chico-CA

Campus Walk — located near California State University, Chico — offers shared amenities including a swimming pool and outdoor movie theatre.

CHICO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Campus Walk, a 174-bed student housing community serving California State University, Chico. NB Private Capital purchased the property from Dallas-based Fountain Residential Partners for an undisclosed price.

Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer and Marc Ross of CBRE arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller.

The property offers shared amenities including a swimming pool, outdoor movie screen and fitness center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020