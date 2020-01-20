CBRE Arranges Sale of 174-Bed Campus Walk Community Near California State University, Chico

Campus Walk — located near California State University, Chico — offers shared amenities including a swimming pool and outdoor movie theatre.

CHICO, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Campus Walk, a 174-bed student housing community serving California State University, Chico. NB Private Capital purchased the property from Dallas-based Fountain Residential Partners for an undisclosed price.

Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer and Marc Ross of CBRE arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller.

The property offers shared amenities including a swimming pool, outdoor movie screen and fitness center.