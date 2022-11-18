CBRE Arranges Sale of 176,601 SF Northchase at Midtown Office Park in Raleigh

Fully renovated in 2014 and 2015, Northchase at Midtown is an office park consisting of two buildings totaling 176,601 square feet in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An entity doing business as JPB Raleigh Holdings LLC has sold Northchase at Midtown, an office park comprising two buildings totaling 176,601 square feet at 6501 and 6601 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Ben Kilgore, Chandler Hawkins and Leslie Holmes of CBRE, along with with NAI Tri Properties’ Jimmy Barnes, represented the seller in the transaction. Rachael Gaston and Sesha Debnam of Debnam Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, local investor Dean Debnam. The sales price was not disclosed. Fully renovated in 2014 and 2015, Northchase at Midtown was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to companies including Merz North America, Globant, Redline and HITT Construction.