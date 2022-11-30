REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 177,153 SF Distribution Center in Burnsville, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The DuPont Distribution Center is fully occupied by four tenants.

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of the DuPont Distribution Center in Burnsville, about 15 miles south of downtown Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The 177,153-square-foot industrial property is fully occupied by four tenants and features fenced and paved outdoor storage. Judd Welliver and Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the seller, Biynah Industrial Partners LLC. Sterling Management was the buyer.

