CBRE Arranges Sale of 196-Unit Apartment Complex in Carmel, Indiana

CARMEL, IND. — CBRE has arranged the sale of VER at Proscenium, a 196-unit apartment complex in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 1225 Veterans Way and completed in 2021, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, pet spa, virtual sports simulator, coworking space and resident beer tab. The community’s retail space is home to Wahlburgers, 101 Beer Kitchen and Lux Lab Hair + Body. Steve LaMotte Jr., Dane Wilson and Ross Wettersten of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Sterling Group was the buyer.