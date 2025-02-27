Thursday, February 27, 2025
55-Canal-St-San-Rafael-CA
Pacifica Apartments in San Rafael, Calif., offers 20 two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Arranges Sale of 20-Unit Multifamily Property in San Rafael, California

by Amy Works

SAN RAFAEL, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $5.6 million purchase of Pacifica Apartments, a market-rate multifamily asset in San Rafael. 55 Canal Street LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $5.6 million. Ben Mollahan and Adam Foley of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal. Located at 55 Canal St., Pacific Apartments offers 20 two-bedroom units. Onsite amenities include a large community laundry facility, covered parking and storage for each tenant, an enclosed courtyard with kids play area and a large garden.

