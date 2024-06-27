Thursday, June 27, 2024
Heartland Realty Investors Inc. purchased the community.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 204-Unit Creekside Apartments in Plymouth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Creekside Apartments, a 204-unit multifamily property in the western Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Heartland Realty Investors Inc. purchased the community from Creekside Apartment Homes LLP for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Keith Collins, Ted Abramson and Abe Appert represented the seller. Built in 2000, Creekside Apartments underwent significant unit and common area improvements over the past four years. Units average 986 square feet. Amenities include a community room, mezzanine workspaces, a fitness center, virtual bike studio, outdoor grilling areas and underground parking.

