CBRE Arranges Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Property in Lakeville, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Livery, a 204-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville. Texas-based RPM Living Investments purchased the asset from Indiana-based Garrett Cos. for an undisclosed price. CBRE’s Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert represented the seller. Built in 2023, the townhome-style property features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,117 square feet. Amenities include a yoga room, outdoor fire pit, pool, fitness center and indoor dog spa.

