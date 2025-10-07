Tuesday, October 7, 2025
The 576,500-square-foot building is located at 1100 Superior Ave.
AcquisitionsMidwestOfficeOhio

CBRE Arranges Sale of 21-Story Office Tower in Downtown Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — CBRE has arranged the sale of 1100 Superior Avenue, a 21-story office tower totaling 576,500 square feet in downtown Cleveland. The sales price was $8.1 million, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. Steve Timmel, Will Roberts, Jamie Dunford, Warren Blazy III and Eric Smith of CBRE represented the seller, LNR Partners LLC. Brady Sullivan Properties was the buyer. Built in 1972 and renovated in 2006 and 2013, the building features amenities such as a fitness center, tech hub, conference facilities, a café, public event center and 435-stall parking garage.

