CBRE Arranges Sale of 210,088 SF Office Building in Wilmington, Delaware

The office building is located at 824 N. Market St.

WILMINGTON, DEL. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 210,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Wilmington, approximately 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia.  Located at 824 N. Market St., the 10-story property was constructed in 1982 and was 67 percent leased at the time of sale. U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware occupies 65,941 square feet of the building, which is located across the street from Wilmington’s U.S. District Courthouse. Jerry Kranzel, Robert Fahey, Erin Hannan and Jack Corcoran of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. New Jersey-based investor Chopp Holdings was the buyer.

