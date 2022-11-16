CBRE Arranges Sale of 214,625 SF Lake Air Shopping Center in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Lake Air Shopping Center, a 214,625-square-foot retail property in Waco. At the time of sale, the center was 85 percent leased to tenant such as Dollar Tree, Melrose, Tuesday Morning, Twin Liquors, AT&T, Starbucks Coffee and Domino’s Pizza. Blaine Dozier, Jim Batjer, Chris Cozby, Mark Witcher and Harrison Tye of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Clay Fuller of Coldwell Banker Commercial assisted in closing the deal. The buyer was also not disclosed.