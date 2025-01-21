CBRE Arranges Sale of 222-Unit Federal Hill Apartments in Noblesville, Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Federal Hill Apartments, a 222-unit multifamily property in the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2024, the asset features a range of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 863 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, indoor pet grooming spa, electric vehicle charging stations and an outdoor grilling area. There are three onsite retailers — Indie Coffee Roasters, Café Noricha and Bocado. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cam Benz, Clair Hassfurther, Ryan Stockamp and Sean Pingel of CBRE represented the seller, Old Town Cos. Summit Equity Investments was the buyer.