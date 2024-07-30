CBRE Arranges Sale of 223-Unit PointeWest Apartment Homes in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — CBRE has arranged the sale of PointeWest Apartment Homes, a 223-unit multifamily property in West Des Moines. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1989, the community features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 904 square feet. Amenities include underground parking, an indoor pool and outdoor sauna, pickleball courts, a fitness center, indoor basketball court, game room, dog park and two picnic areas. Cy Fox, Ray Hamilton, Keith Collins and Danny Baker of CBRE represented the East Coast-based seller. California-based Canyon View Capital was the buyer.