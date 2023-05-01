CBRE Arranges Sale of 241,124 SF Industrial Portfolio in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial portfolio comprising 241,124 square feet across three buildings in Orlando. Located at 10425 S. Orange Ave., 523 W. Grant St. and 44 27th St., the buildings total 130,400, 62,210 and 48,514 square feet, respectively. GID Industrial purchased the portfolio, which was fully leased to 14 tenants, including USPS, at the time of sale. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose and Alain Bonvecchio of CBRE Capital Markets represented the undisclosed, Boston-based seller in the transaction. David Murphy and Monica Wonus of CBRE also assisted with the sale, the price of which was not disclosed.