Monday, May 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The industrial portfolio comprises three buildings that were fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

CBRE Arranges Sale of 241,124 SF Industrial Portfolio in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial portfolio comprising 241,124 square feet across three buildings in Orlando. Located at 10425 S. Orange Ave., 523 W. Grant St. and 44 27th St., the buildings total 130,400, 62,210 and 48,514 square feet, respectively. GID Industrial purchased the portfolio, which was fully leased to 14 tenants, including USPS, at the time of sale. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose and Alain Bonvecchio of CBRE Capital Markets represented the undisclosed, Boston-based seller in the transaction. David Murphy and Monica Wonus of CBRE also assisted with the sale, the price of which was not disclosed.

You may also like

Basis Industrial Acquires Three-Property Tampa Portfolio for $35M

Spalding Site Partners to Develop 2.2-Acre Mixed-Use Property...

MZ Capital Purchases 87-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.3M Sale...

Westcore Acquires Three Fort Worth Industrial Buildings Totaling...

ZOM Living, Civitas Capital Sell 378-Unit Mezzo Apartments...

Berkadia Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in...

Trident Capital Group, O’Connor Group Complete Phase I...

JLL Brokers Sale of 87,858 SF Warsaw Commons...