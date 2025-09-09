CBRE Arranges Sale of 26,596 SF Imperial Medical Plaza in La Mirada, California

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Imperial Medical Plaza, a medical outpatient building located at 15651 Imperial Highway in La Mirada. Ethan Christopher LLC sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor. The two-story, 26,596-square-foot property was 91 percent leased by a variety of medical service providers at the time of sale. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Jesse Greshin and Chris Manassero of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.