CBRE Arranges Sale of 281,481 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The Pines Business Park I and II in Spring were fully leased at the time of sale.

SPRING, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Pines Business Park I and II, a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 281,481 square feet located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, AEW Capital Management, in the transaction. Nuveen Real Estate, a division of The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America (TIAA), purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale.