Preserve at Essex Farms is located in Charleston’s West Ashley submarket.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 284-Unit Apartment Community in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Preserve at Essex Farms, a 284-unit apartment community located at 3245 Glenn McConnell Parkway in Charleston’s West Ashley submarket. Jim Sewell, David Lansbury and Erika Maston of CBRE represented the unnamed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

Preserve at Essex Farms comprises studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as two-story townhomes. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, grill area, bike trail, 24-hour fitness center and a pet spa area. B&M Management Co. is the property manager.

