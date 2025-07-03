CBRE Arranges Sale of 295-Unit Strata Apartments in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, MASS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Strata, a 295-unit apartment community located north of Boston in Malden. Built in 2000, Strata is a single-story building that houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 892 square feet. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, private work pods, a fitness center and expansive socialization areas. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler represented the seller, an affiliate of Oregon-based investment firm The Green Cities Co., in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an undisclosed institutional investment firm.