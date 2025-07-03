Thursday, July 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Strata-Malden
Green Cities Co. acquired Strata, a 295-unit apartment community in Malden, in 2021, although the property still offers value-add potential.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

CBRE Arranges Sale of 295-Unit Strata Apartments in Malden, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MALDEN, MASS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Strata, a 295-unit apartment community located north of Boston in Malden. Built in 2000, Strata is a single-story building that houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 892 square feet. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, private work pods, a fitness center and expansive socialization areas. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler represented the seller, an affiliate of Oregon-based investment firm The Green Cities Co., in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an undisclosed institutional investment firm.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 222,888 SF Office Property...

Marcus Partners Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 68,480...

JLL Negotiates 22,230 SF Office Lease at 1735...

NYC Elite Gymnastics Signs 20,908 SF Retail Lease...

How AI Helps Streamline Apartment Operations

Camden Property Trust Sells 337-Unit Apartment Community in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 236-Unit Apartment Complex in...

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 35,570 SF...

Kobalt Investment Buys 31,545 SF Medical Office Portfolio...