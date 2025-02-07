CBRE Arranges Sale of 29,806 SF Scottsdale Executive Square Office Building in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Scottsdale Executive Square, an office property located at 13951 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. A Southern California-based private buyer acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $4.8 million. Built in 1993, the two-story, 29,806-square-foot Scottsdale Executive Square was 98.1 percent leased at the time of sale to 19 local and regional office and medical tenants. Geoffrey Turbow and Philip Wurth of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.