REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 300-Unit Sea Sound Apartment Community in Panama City Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Sea Sound Apartments features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average size of 1,082 square feet.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Sea Sound Apartments, a newly constructed, 300-unit multifamily community in Panama City Beach. Cliff Taylor, Joe Ayers, Paul Berry and Don Hoffman of CBRE represented the seller, Flournoy Development, in the transaction. Passco Cos. purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Located at 10400 Panama City Parkway, Sea Sound features four buildings comprising units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average unit size of 1,082 square feet. Amenities at the community include a pool, outdoor cabana with fire pits, grilling areas, a clubhouse, business center, fitness center and spin room, dog park, pet grooming station, playground, pickleball court and RV and boat parking.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  