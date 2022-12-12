CBRE Arranges Sale of 300-Unit Sea Sound Apartment Community in Panama City Beach

Sea Sound Apartments features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average size of 1,082 square feet.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Sea Sound Apartments, a newly constructed, 300-unit multifamily community in Panama City Beach. Cliff Taylor, Joe Ayers, Paul Berry and Don Hoffman of CBRE represented the seller, Flournoy Development, in the transaction. Passco Cos. purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Located at 10400 Panama City Parkway, Sea Sound features four buildings comprising units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average unit size of 1,082 square feet. Amenities at the community include a pool, outdoor cabana with fire pits, grilling areas, a clubhouse, business center, fitness center and spin room, dog park, pet grooming station, playground, pickleball court and RV and boat parking.