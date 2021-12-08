REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 300,437 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ADDISON AND CARROLLTON, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of a portfolio of nine industrial properties totaling 300,437 square feet in the northern Dallas metros of Addison and Carrollton. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber with CBRE represented the locally based seller, Kennington Commercial, in the transaction. A joint venture between Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

