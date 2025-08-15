CBRE Arranges Sale of 304-Unit Multifamily Apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Carillon Bay Apartments, a 304-unit, value-add multifamily complex located in St. Petersburg within the Gateway Business District. A Texas-based firm purchased the property for $37 million, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Michael Regan, Cameron Barbas and Matthew Valeri of CBRE represented the seller, Eagle Property Capital, in the transaction.

Formerly Gateway on 4th, Carillon Bay comprises 32 two-story buildings and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 618 square feet to 1,498 square feet. Units also feature walk-in closets, washer/dryers and private patios or balconies. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, 24-7 fitness center, dog park and a children’s playground.