CBRE Arranges Sale of 312-Unit Apartment Complex in Des Moines, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

DES MOINES, IOWA — CBRE has arranged the sale of Cityville on 9th, a 312-unit apartment complex in Des Moines. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 550 SW 9th St. near Principal Park, Gray’s Lake and the historic Court District. Built in 2015 to 2018, the apartment community features a range of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with 48,000 square feet of commercial space. Amenities include an outdoor pool and sundeck, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, theater room, business center, dog park, coffee bar and heated parking. Cy Fox, Ray Hamilton and Matt Bukshstaber of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. ARTISAN Capital Group was the buyer.

