CBRE Arranges Sale of 315,389 SF Industrial Complex in Jersey City

The property at 1049 Secaucus Road was fully leased to FedEx Ground Package Systems Inc. at the time of sale.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the sale of FXG Jersey City, a 315,389-square-foot industrial complex in Jersey City, a western suburb of New York City. Completed in 2016, the complex is located at 1049 Secaucus Road and offers convenient access to Newark International Airport. The property was fully leased to FedEx Ground Package Systems Inc. at the time of sale. Brian Fiumara, Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the buyer, Scannell Properties, in the transaction.