CBRE Arranges Sale of 331-Unit Apartment Community in Burlington, Massachusetts

Seven Springs Apartments in Burlington, Massachusetts totals 331 units. The property was built in 2006.

BURLINGTON, MASS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Seven Springs, a 331-unit apartment community located in the northern Boston suburb of Burlington. The property was built on 37.8 acres in 2006. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, leasing office, resident lounge, outdoor patio and grilling area and walking trails. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Clarion Partners and National Development, and procured an undisclosed institutional investor as the buyer.