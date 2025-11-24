Monday, November 24, 2025
EmergeOrtho Southpoint
The 35,171-square-foot medical outpatient building and ambulatory surgery center in Durham, N.C., is fully occupied by EmergeOrtho and its affiliate Southpoint Surgery Center.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 35,171 SF Medical Outpatient Building in Durham

by Abby Cox

DURHAM, N.C. — CBRE has arranged the sale of EmergeOrtho Southpoint, a 35,171-square-foot medical outpatient building (MOB) and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) located within the larger Westpoint development in Durham. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Jesse Greshin, Tom Fritsch and Joe Graham of CBRE represented the seller. Both the buyer and seller requested anonymity.

EmergeOrtho Southpoint serves as a comprehensive orthopedic care center and is fully occupied by EmergeOrtho, North Carolina’s largest orthopedic group, and its affiliate Southpoint Surgery Center, which is a joint venture between EmergeOrtho and Surgery Partners. The remaining lease term for the building is more than 13 years.

The property, which was constructed in 2020, features two operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

